Court warns of striking out Mamprobi baby theft case over disclosure delays

An Accra Circuit Court has warned that it will strike out the alleged Mamprobi Hospital baby theft case if the prosecution fails to file its disclosures.

The court, sitting at the Police Headquarters, issued the warning after the prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Opoku Aniagyei, explained that efforts to file witness statements had been hampered by delays in obtaining signatures from key witnesses.

The prosecution told the court that statements had been prepared for the complainant and her husband, but they were yet to sign them.

Doctors, nurses, and security personnel expected to testify for the prosecution have also not signed their statements.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered that a lawyer claiming to represent the hospital had requested a conference with the doctors, nurses, and security personnel before they submitted their signed statements.

As a result, the prosecution has been unable to file the disclosures for the past two months.

The court indicated that the case would be struck out if the disclosures were not filed and adjourned proceedings to June 11, 2026.

The case attracted widespread public attention when it emerged in February this year.

The accused, Latifa Salifu, a 33-year-old trader, was arraigned for allegedly stealing a four-day-old baby from Mamprobi Hospital.

She has been charged with child stealing and pleaded not guilty. She is currently on bail in the sum of GH¢200,000.

The complainant, Precious Ankomah, a 29-year-old trader from James Town, delivered a baby boy through caesarean section at Mamprobi Hospital on February 16, 2026.

The prosecution said medical tests later revealed that the baby had jaundice, and arrangements were made to transfer both mother and child to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

Although the complainant was discharged the same day due to her inability to settle medical bills, she remained at the hospital with her baby.

At about 0400 hours on February 17, Latifa, dressed in peach-coloured nurse scrubs, approached the complainant, looked at the baby, and left.

At about 0700 hours, she allegedly returned and took the baby under the pretext of administering medication.

She subsequently disappeared with the child.

When nurses reported for the morning shift, they discovered that the baby was missing.

The complainant informed them that a woman she believed to be a nurse had taken the baby for treatment.

A search conducted within the hospital proved unsuccessful, prompting a report to the Mamprobi Police by nurse Abigail Gudjinu.

On February 18, while investigations were ongoing, a whistle-blower informed the police that the accused had claimed she had delivered a baby at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and had been discharged the same day.

Investigations led to her arrest, during which she allegedly admitted to the offence.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.