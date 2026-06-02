Ebola’s mortality rate stands at 30–50% – Health Minister urges early reporting

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has cautioned the public over Ebola preparedness, stressing that the disease carries a mortality rate of between 30 and 50 per cent, making early detection and reporting critical to saving lives.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show on Tuesday, June 2, the minister urged individuals showing possible symptoms of Ebola to seek immediate medical attention rather than self-diagnosing or delaying treatment.

“What I want the country to understand is that if anybody is experiencing any of the symptoms of Ebola, first and foremost, let us report to the nearest hospital,” he said.

He listed the key symptoms as muscle pains, vomiting, unexplained bleeding, and headaches, warning against assumptions that such signs automatically indicate malaria.

“Don’t sit home and say that, I’m having body pains or muscle pains, and therefore you conclude that it is malaria. It can only be concluded that it is malaria when a test confirms it is malaria,” the minister said.

He added that while the symptoms may resemble other illnesses, they should never be ignored. “So, if you are going through any of these, it does not mean that when you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you necessarily have Ebola. So, your best bet is to go to the nearest health facility,” he noted.

Mr Akandoh explained that Ebola is transmitted from animals to humans, with fruit bats identified as one of the key carriers.

“We are told that this is transmitted from animals to humans, and it’s caused by a type of bat they call the fruit bat,” he said, adding that infection can occur through direct contact with infected animals, their droppings, or the bodily fluids of infected persons.

The minister further warned that the disease remains highly dangerous, with no approved cure or vaccine currently available.

“Now, the mortality rate stands around 30 to 50 per cent, so it’s high. And the reality at the moment is that we don’t have a medication or a cure for it or a vaccine for it for now. A lot of studies are going on to find vaccines,” he said.

He cautioned against complacency, urging heightened public awareness and vigilance. “I do not want us to sit aloof and not create the necessary awareness so that when we detect cases, we are found wanting,” he stressed.

As part of preventive measures, the Minister emphasised the importance of hygiene, particularly handwashing at public gatherings.

“We want all of us to go back to hand hygiene. So, every public gathering must make provision for hand washing,” he said.

Health authorities continue to encourage the public to prioritise early reporting of symptoms and strict adherence to hygiene protocols as part of national preparedness efforts against potential outbreaks.

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