Audio By Carbonatix
A tragic road accident involving a school bus has claimed the lives of two pupils from the Alice Elites Academy, a preparatory school located at Assin Edubiase in the Assin South District of the Central Region.
The deceased, a young boy and a girl, were among more than 40 schoolchildren travelling on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter bus when the incident occurred on the Assin Homaho road.
Confirming the heartbreaking incident, the Central North Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) Commander, DSP Wonder Lumor, provided details on the casualties and emergency response.
According to DSP Lumor, a total of 40 affected children were rushed to nearby medical facilities immediately after the crash. Twenty-two (22) of the victims were transported to the St. Francis Xavier Hospital, while the remaining eighteen (18) were taken to the Assin Edubiase Health Centre.
One of the parents, Douglas Odoom, spoke to Adom News about the incident and its impact on affected families.
In a brief update, the Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) confirmed that all 40 injured pupils received medical treatment and have since been discharged to their respective families.
Authorities have launched investigations to determine the exact cause of the accident.
Meanwhile, the tragedy has cast a dark cloud over the Assin Edubiase community, with families, residents and school authorities mourning the loss of the two pupils.
Latest Stories
-
Ntim Fordjour questions 31 amendments to anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, says original intent has been weakened
12 minutes
-
‘Blended finance’ key to unlocking infrastructure funding in Ghana and Africa – Deloitte Partner
14 minutes
-
Two pupils dead, 40 others injured in tragic school bus accident at Assin Homaho
27 minutes
-
NACOC seizes 2.3 tonnes of suspected cannabis valued at GH¢1.18 million in Hohoe operation
28 minutes
-
We are closely monitoring the Ebola situation — Health Minister assures Ghanaians
29 minutes
-
GRA to automate treaty benefit applications amid major international and local tax reforms
32 minutes
-
Ebola’s mortality rate stands at 30–50% – Health Minister urges early reporting
36 minutes
-
The future of Ghana-UK economic cooperation is bright – Ghana High Commissioner
38 minutes
-
Bank of Ghana denies reports it is considering sale of new US$260 million headquarters
1 hour
-
Ghana Burns Survivors Foundation calls for June 3 to be designated National Burns Awareness Day
1 hour
-
EPA makes environmental permits mandatory for all reclamation activities under new 2025 regulations
2 hours
-
Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong and J.A. Plant Pool vow vigorous defence against A-G’s US$2m recovery suit, deny any wrongdoing
2 hours
-
Today’s Front pages: Tuesday, June 2, 2026
3 hours
-
Chief of Staff urges GIMPA to drive West Africa’s digital transformation
3 hours
-
World Cup 2026: Solomon Agbesi included on Black Stars squad as 27th player
4 hours