Two pupils dead, 40 others injured in tragic school bus accident at Assin Homaho

A tragic road accident involving a school bus has claimed the lives of two pupils from the Alice Elites Academy, a preparatory school located at Assin Edubiase in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

​The deceased, a young boy and a girl, were among more than 40 schoolchildren travelling on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter bus when the incident occurred on the Assin Homaho road.

​Confirming the heartbreaking incident, the Central North Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) Commander, DSP Wonder Lumor, provided details on the casualties and emergency response.



​According to DSP Lumor, a total of 40 affected children were rushed to nearby medical facilities immediately after the crash. Twenty-two (22) of the victims were transported to the St. Francis Xavier Hospital, while the remaining eighteen (18) were taken to the Assin Edubiase Health Centre.

One of the parents, Douglas Odoom, spoke to Adom News about the incident and its impact on affected families.

In a brief update, the Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) confirmed that all 40 injured pupils received medical treatment and have since been discharged to their respective families.

Authorities have launched investigations to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Meanwhile, the tragedy has cast a dark cloud over the Assin Edubiase community, with families, residents and school authorities mourning the loss of the two pupils.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.