Bank of Ghana denies reports it is considering sale of new US$260 million headquarters

The Bank of Ghana has strongly denied reports that it is considering the sale of its newly commissioned headquarters, describing the claims as "false and misleading."

In a statement issued on June 2, 2026, the central bank rejected a MyJoyOnline publication which cited unnamed sources claiming that the Bank was exploring a sale and leaseback arrangement involving its new headquarters, known as The Bank Square.

"The Bank of Ghana categorically states that this report is false and misleading. The Bank is not considering, discussing, or planning the sale of its new headquarters," the statement said.

According to the Bank, the facility remains a critical asset that supports its operations and enhances its ability to discharge its statutory mandate.

The response comes after MyJoyOnline reported that discussions were allegedly underway within the central bank and government over a possible disposal of the property to help strengthen the Bank's balance sheet following recent financial losses.

The report cited unnamed sources who claimed that some members of the Bank's board opposed the proposal while others supported it.

However, the central bank has dismissed the claims in their entirety.

The Bank warned that unverified reports relating to its operations have the potential to undermine public confidence in Ghana's financial system and create unnecessary market uncertainty.

The Bank Square was commissioned in November 2024 and officially became the Bank's operational headquarters in September 2025. The facility was constructed at a reported cost of more than US$260 million and was described by the previous administration as a long term investment intended to support the central bank's operations for decades.

The issue also comes against the backdrop of public debate over the Bank of Ghana's financial position.

The central bank recorded a loss of GH¢15.6 billion in 2025, its second largest loss since 2008, although the loss was significantly lower than what it could have been following a series of balance sheet interventions undertaken during the year.

A sale and leaseback arrangement, if it were ever considered, would have likely generated debate over whether the Bank should dispose of a strategic national asset to strengthen its financial position.

However, the Bank's latest statement leaves little room for ambiguity.

It insists no such discussions are taking place and has urged the public to rely only on official communications issued through its website, verified social media accounts, statements from its Communications Department and signed releases from the Secretary to the Bank.

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