Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong and J.A. Plant Pool vow vigorous defence against A-G’s US$2m recovery suit, deny any wrongdoing

J.A. Plant Pool (GH) Limited (JAPP) and its Executive Chairman, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, have pledged to vigorously challenge a legal action initiated by the Attorney-General, insisting that they owe no debt to the Government of Ghana under the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP) contract.

In a statement issued in Accra, the company and its Executive Chairman categorically rejected allegations contained in a suit filed by the Attorney-General seeking to recover US$2 million, which the state claims is owed under a contract executed as part of the DRIP initiative.

The company expressed concern over what it described as the extensive media publication of the lawsuit before it was formally served on either J.A. Plant Pool or Dr Agyepong, arguing that the development had caused significant reputational harm.

According to the statement, “severe and unjustified reputational damage has been caused to JAPP, the Jospong Group of Companies and their local and international business partners by the action of the Attorney-General.”

J.A. Plant Pool and Dr Agyepong firmly denied any indebtedness arising from the contract and maintained that all obligations under the agreement had been fulfilled.

“JAPP and Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong categorically deny any indebtedness to the Government of Ghana or any of her agencies arising from the Contract dated 12th February 2024, executed pursuant to the DRIP programme,” the statement said.

The company explained that the contract was preceded by approval from the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), which was granted on January 10, 2024. According to JAPP, the approval authorised the Government of Ghana to procure machinery and equipment from the company at a total cost of US$178,704,739.50.

The statement noted that both the PPA approval and the subsequent contract signed on February 12, 2024, reflected the same contract value.

J.A. Plant Pool further argued that the Attorney-General was fully aware that the contract had been completed and that all equipment and machinery required under the agreement had been supplied to the government.

“As the Attorney General knows, the Contract has since been fully performed

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