We are closely monitoring the Ebola situation — Health Minister assures Ghanaians

Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has assured Ghanaians that the country remains on high alert and is closely monitoring developments relating to Ebola outbreaks in parts of Africa, with preparedness efforts being coordinated at both national and regional levels.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show on Monday, 2 June, Mr Akandoh said Ghana’s health authorities are actively tracking the spread of the virus and working closely with regional and international partners to prevent any potential outbreak in the country.

Clarifying the relationship between the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the Minister stressed that the two institutions operate as one entity in the implementation of health policies and emergency responses.

“The Ministry is not working with the Ghana Health Service. The Ghana Health Service is part of the Ministry. The Ghana Health Service is an agency under the Ministry, not a separate ministry. So, when the Ghana Health Service is working, it is the Ministry working,” he explained.

Mr Akandoh disclosed that the Ministry receives daily updates on Ebola cases and trends across the continent, enabling authorities to assess risks and respond appropriately.

“We receive the figures every day. We know how the situation is evolving, where the virus is spreading and all the related developments. So, we are monitoring the situation together with other countries,” he said.

The Minister emphasised that developments in neighbouring countries are of particular concern due to Ghana’s shared borders and the potential risk of cross-border transmission.

“When a case is detected in Côte d’Ivoire or Togo, we pick it up immediately. We have to be very careful because once a neighbouring country records a case, our risk level changes, given the close geographical links,” he noted.

Mr Akandoh further revealed that health ministers across Africa engage regularly through platforms established by the African Union and other regional bodies to share information and coordinate preparedness measures.

“Even as ministers, we have a common platform where we meet regularly and exchange information,” he said, adding that some of the discussions and data shared are not made public but are crucial for planning and emergency preparedness.

He assured the public that health authorities would continue to provide relevant information on Ebola, including its causes, symptoms and preventive measures, to ensure that citizens remain informed and vigilant.

“What is important for public consumption is to educate people about the causes of Ebola, its symptoms and what we expect from the public in terms of prevention and reporting,” he said.

The Ministry of Health reiterated its commitment to maintaining robust surveillance systems and responding swiftly to any emerging threats, stressing that vigilance, regional collaboration and early detection remain critical to keeping Ghana safe from Ebola and other infectious diseases.

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