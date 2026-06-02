Health Minister: All 13,500 recruited nurses now receiving salaries, arrears to be cleared by July

Audio By Carbonatix
Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has announced that all 13,500 nurses recruited into the health sector are now receiving their salaries, with outstanding arrears expected to be fully paid by July.
Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show on Monday, 2 June, Mr Akandoh said one of the major challenges he encountered upon assuming office was the delayed payment of newly recruited health workers, which had sparked widespread concern and protests.
“When I assumed office, about 13,500 nurses had been recruited but were facing payment challenges. It was a difficult period, but through engagements with the Ministry of Finance, we were able to secure approval for their salaries,” he said.
According to the Minister, securing funds to place the affected health workers on the government payroll became one of his immediate priorities.
Mr Akandoh dismissed suggestions that the government intended to waive or withhold salary arrears owed to the workers, insisting that all outstanding payments would be honoured.
“There were rumours that the government would not pay workers for the months they had already worked. That was never the case. If people have worked, they must be paid,” he stressed.
He disclosed that the government is targeting July to complete the payment of all outstanding arrears owed to the affected nurses.
The Health Minister also revealed that the government has received financial clearance to recruit an additional 16,000 health workers this year. However, he noted that the initial phase of the exercise is expected to cover about 8,000 personnel.
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