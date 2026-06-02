Guinness Ghana Annual Golf Championship delivers premium sporting and lifestyle experience

Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC successfully hosted the 2026 Guinness Ghana Annual Golf Championship at the Achimota Golf Club.

It brought together golfers, corporate leaders, government officials, business executives, media, and invited guests for a full day of competition, hospitality, networking and lifestyle experiences.

The championship, which teed off at 6:30 am last Saturday, attracted over 120 golfers and guests, reinforcing its growing place as one of Ghana’s notable sporting and lifestyle platforms.

The event built on the success of the inaugural edition and further positioned Guinness Ghana as a business committed to creating high-value experiences that connect people, brands, sport and community.

The day began with golfers arriving for registration and breakfast before the official tee off.

At 8:00 am, the ceremonial tee off brought together key leaders, including Frédéric Féraille, Managing Director of Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC; Dr Felix Elvis Addo, Board Chairman of Guinness Ghana; Leonard Kweku Okyere, President of the Ghana Golf Association; Emmanuel Quarcoo, Captain of Achimota Golf Club; and Ishmael Yamson, Board Chairman of MTN.

Across the course, golfers enjoyed a relaxed but competitive atmosphere, with refreshment moments at selected holes, warm networking and premium brand engagements from Guinness Ghana’s portfolio, including Guinness, Johnnie Walker, Heineken and Malta Guinness.

Even when the rains came later in the day, the energy of the championship remained strong, with players, guests and partners staying fully engaged through the awards ceremony, dinner, UEFA Champions League viewing experience and the Mirror Ball after-party.

Speaking at the event, Frédéric Féraille, Managing Director of Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC, described the championship as more than a golf tournament.

“To us at Guinness Ghana, this tournament is about people, relationships and investing in a community that has welcomed us, challenged us, and given us a reason to keep coming back.

"A partnership is a promise kept over time. We are not here for one good day and then gone tomorrow. We intend to stay, invest, and build something meaningful together.”

A major highlight of this year’s championship was the announcement of a three-year partnership between Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC and Achimota Golf Club.

Under the partnership, Guinness Ghana will support the club’s Monthly Medal competitions and help elevate the clubhouse experience through improved refreshment, hospitality and brand visibility.

The competition produced strong performances across the various categories. In Category A Men, Sena Ababio emerged as the winner, with Philip Ayesu and Ebo Anderson placing second and third, respectively.

In Category A Ladies, Letitia Amponsah-Mensah took first position, followed by Charity Vogel and Catherine Fabbi.

Other standout winners included Stephen Onaivi, winner of Category B Men; Lucy Osei-Somuah, winner of Category B Ladies; Kwaku Okyere, winner of Seniors Men; and Elizabeth Essel-Koomson, winner of Seniors Ladies.

Special honours also went to Majdi Joher, who won both Longest Drive Men and Best Gross Men, while Mary Prempeh won Best Gross Ladies.

The championship was further strengthened by the support of key partners who helped elevate the experience.

Caveman Watches collaborated with Guinness Ghana and Johnnie Walker on a special lifestyle piece featuring the iconic Striding Man, a bold expression of craftsmanship, style and everyday sophistication.

Devtraco Group supported the awards experience with premium hospitality rewards, while Vivo Energy, through Shell V-Power, contributed to the celebration of performance, drive and excellence.

These partnerships reflected the broader spirit of the championship: bringing together strong Ghanaian and global brands to create memorable experiences for communities.

Dr Felix Elvis Addo, Board Chairman of Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC, noted that the championship reflects the values that have guided Guinness Ghana for more than sixty years.

“Golf is built on patience, discipline and respect. These are not only the marks of a good golfer; they are also the marks of a good business and a good citizen. We are proud to support a platform where business, friendship and culture meet.”

The President of Achimota Golf Club also commended Guinness Ghana for choosing the club as the home of the championship and welcomed the three-year partnership as an important step in strengthening the club’s sporting and hospitality experience.

The Guinness Ghana Annual Golf Championship closed with an awards presentation, photos, interviews, dinner, entertainment, and an after-party, creating a fitting end to a day that successfully blended sport, business, lifestyle, and community.

Full List of Winners

Category A Men

1st Position – Sena Ababio

2nd Position – Philip Ayesu

3rd Position – Ebo Anderson

Category A Ladies 1st Position – Letitia Amponsah-Mensah 2nd Position – Charity Vogel 3rd Position – Catherine Fabbi

Category B Men

1st Position – Stephen Onaivi

2nd Position – Thairu Ndungu

3rd Position – Samuel Kingsford Arthur

Category B Ladies

1st Position – Lucy Osei-Somuah

2nd Position – Nadia Kwei-Sam

3rd Position – Romina Alviz

Seniors Men

1st Position – Kwaku Okyere

2nd Position – Nana Antwi-Darkwah

Seniors Ladies

1st Position – Elizabeth Essel-Koomson

2nd Position – Hajia Zenabu Sulemana

Longest Drive

Men – Majdi Joher Ladies – Akua Tamakloe

Nearest to the Pin

Men – Maxwell Darkwa Ladies – Catherine Fabbi

Best Gross

Men – Majdi Joher Ladies – Mary Prempeh

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.