Black Queens open camp in Accra as WAFCON preparations continue

Audio By Carbonatix
The Black Queens have opened camp in Accra as they continue their preparations for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).
The team is expected to be in Ghana for the June international break to continue their plans for the continental tournament which is scheduled for next month.
Ghana pulled out of an initially scheduled three-nation tournament, which will also feature Malawi and hosts Tanzania.
Several players arrived in camp on Monday, including Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah, Mavis Owusu, Doris Boaduwaa, Princella Adubea, Huzeima Osman, Nancy Amoh, Portia Boakye, Alice Kusi and a host of others.
Wasiima Mohammed, Diana Amoako, Grace Asantewaa, Benedicte Simon, Evelyn Badu, Josephine Bonsu, Princess Marfo, Stella Nyamekye and Patience Ajepina Zakaria are also in camp.
The Queens will start training on Tuesday, June 2.
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