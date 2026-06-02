Stonebwoy calls for increase in prison inmates’ feeding allowance after Kumasi Central Prisons visit

Dancehall artiste Livingstone Etse Satekla, known in showbiz as Stonebwoy, has added his voice to calls for the government to increase the feeding allowance for inmates in the country’s prisons.

The musician, who witnessed the rationing of food for inmates at the Kumasi Central Prisons, expressed concern about the situation.

According to him, it is time deliberate measures are taken to address the issue.

“I was shown the ration they have to take for the afternoon. They are fed with a small amount of money from the government, so it is all of us who have to continue to highlight some of these pertinent issues,” he said.

Stonebwoy added, “We pray that the government will have the capacity to increase funding and be able to meet the humanitarian needs of the inmates.”

The Minister for Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has disclosed that the government spends about GHS40 million annually on feeding prison inmates, describing the amount as inadequate.

The government recently increased the feeding allowance for inmates from GHS1.80 to GHS5.00 per day for each prisoner.

Although the amount has increased significantly, the minister believes it is still inadequate.

To the dancehall artiste, it is important for all persons, including his colleagues in the creative arts industry, to offer support to inmates.

“Those of us on the outside should know this is what we live for. We are not going to take anything away from this earth, so we should show love to each other in truth and in genuineness,” he added.

Donation

The dancehall artiste donated food items to the facility.

According to the artiste, it forms part of his corporate social responsibility and is an avenue to show support to inmates of the Kumasi Central Prisons.

Speaking at the donation, Stonebwoy said, "This will not be the first time we are doing this. We will continue to support the inmates.”

He further commended the Ghana Prisons Service for instituting a skills training program for inmates.

Stonebwoy also expressed willingness to support the Prisons Service during the celebration of Prisons Month this year.

Meanwhile, the Commander of the Kumasi Central Prisons, Deputy Director of Prisons James B. Mwinyelle, expressed appreciation to the musician for the visit.

He said the visit has brought joy to the inmates.

DDP Mwinyelle added that a collaboration will be established between the creative arts department of the prisons and the dancehall artiste.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.