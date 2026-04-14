Stonebwoy explains why he shed tears during performance at Nsawam prison

Audio By Carbonatix
Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has opened up on why he became emotional and shed tears during his recent performance at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison.
Speaking after a donation visit, the musician said his reaction was triggered when he came face-to-face with a childhood friend among the inmates, a moment that immediately overwhelmed him emotionally.
He noted that seeing someone he grew up with in such circumstances made the experience deeply personal.
“As a boy, child, it’s not easy, the struggles. Anytime I go there to visit, I see somebody I grew up with. So it’s not like somebody I just know from the corner, a childhood friend who I grew up with. So today’s visit has made me realise where he is cut off from the outside world, that’s why I became emotional,” he said.
Stonebwoy added that the prison environment itself also reinforced the harsh realities of incarceration, contributing to the emotional weight of the moment.
He noted that conditions in prison are difficult, especially considering the limited resources available to inmates, and stressed the need for continuous support and awareness.
“You realise that there are pertinent issues on the ground where we all have to be conscious about. Conditions are not as conducive; even for those who are home, it’s not easy for the majority. So how much more for those behind bars who are supposed to be living off a minimum wage of between GH₵1 and GH₵3? How much does foodstuff even cost?” he lamented.
The artiste added that prisons are not places of comfort and stressed that anyone could end up there depending on life circumstances, urging people to make wise decisions.
He insisted his emotional reaction was natural and not staged, saying he deeply empathises with human suffering.
Stonebwoy also reflected on his upbringing, noting that his values of discipline and love continue to guide his humanitarian efforts.
He explained that he believes in the principle that “when you give, you get,” adding that his Christian faith reinforces his belief that givers never lack.
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