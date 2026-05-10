Stonebwoy secures historic 10th win as Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste at 27th TGMAs

Stonebwoy has once again asserted his authority over the African reggae and dancehall landscape, clinching the Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste award at the 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

The ceremony, held on Saturday, 9 May 2026, at the Grand Arena, saw the Bhim Nation president make history by securing the title for a landmark 10th time. The victory comes at a time when industry debates have intensified regarding his invincibility in the category, with some critics suggesting the award has become a perennial coronation for the Ashaiman-born star.

While the category has been dominated by Stonebwoy for much of the last decade, the 2027 edition featured a compact but high-calibre field of nominees who have kept the genre vibrant, including Samini and Ras Kuuku.

Despite the pedigree of his competitors, Stonebwoy’s global footprint, anchored by his critically acclaimed 'Torcher' album and a string of high-profile international performances, proved insurmountable for his rivals.

Music analysts point to Stonebwoy’s workaholic approach to the genre as the catalyst for his continued success. His ability to fuse authentic dancehall rhythms with Afrobeats and Highlife has allowed him to maintain mainstream relevance while satisfying the purists of the reggae fraternity.

The TGMA Board noted that the award recognises the artist who has consistently demonstrated excellence in vocal delivery, public appeal, and industry impact within the genre.

With his 10th win, Stonebwoy now holds one of the most decorated streaks in the scheme's history, a record that has led some to call for a total restructuring of the category to allow for new competition.

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