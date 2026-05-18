TGMA is not the platform to judge fashion – Nana Akua Addo

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Ghanaian fashion icon Nana Akua Addo has defended the growing attention fashion receives at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), insisting the event should not be used as the sole yardstick to judge celebrity fashion.
According to her, while the TGMA red carpet remains an important platform for style expression, fashion extends beyond one awards scheme and should not define an individual’s creativity or relevance in the industry.
Her comments come amid ongoing public discussions about celebrity fashion statements and red carpet appearances following this year’s awards season.
The actress and style influencer, who recently made headlines at the 2026 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) with her cathedral-inspired gown, has been at the centre of conversations about African fashion, creativity and originality.
Her AMVCA appearance generated widespread admiration across social media, although it also sparked controversy after Paris-based fashion house ALmée Couture accused her of using elements of a concept they had allegedly developed for her.
Responding to the allegations, Nana Akua Addo maintained that the original creative direction and inspiration behind the outfit belonged to her, explaining that she later worked with another designer after the initial collaboration did not materialise as expected.
Despite the controversy, her elaborate AMVCA outfits have continued to dominate entertainment and fashion conversations across the continent, with many fans and fashion commentators praising her bold and theatrical approach to red carpet fashion.
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