HP News 9 | Music

Black Sherif scoops Songwriter of the Year at 27th TGMAs

Source: David Apinga  
  10 May 2026 2:11am
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Black Sherif has solidified his reputation as a master storyteller, winning the coveted Songwriter of the Year award at the 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

In a ceremony held on Saturday, 9 May 2026, at the Grand Arena, the 24-year-old artist, born Mohammed Ismail Sherif, stood tall amongst the industry’s most revered lyricists.

The win for his hauntingly poetic track, ‘Sacrifice’, from his sophomore album 'Iron Boy', was met with a roar of approval, marking a transition from a viral hitmaker to a critically acclaimed songwriter.

This victory marks a significant shift in the TGMA landscape, as Hiphop artists rarely clinch the Songwriter award, which has historically been dominated by Highlife musicians. By winning this category, Black Sherif has effectively bridged the gap between street-hop and high-art.

The Songwriter of the Year category is traditionally reserved for the architects of the industry, where technical skill, depth, and metaphor are the primary metrics. This year’s nominee list was a formidable assembly of Ghana’s finest writers:

SONG WRITER OF THE YEAR 
Have Mercy IIKofi Kinaata
Take Me HomeCofi Boham
SacrificeBlack Sherif                                                                 WINNER
Obi Nnim (Obinim)Akwaboah
Send Them a PrayerStonebwoy
AbebereseKo-Jo Cue

Produced by the duo of Ayzed and Samsney, ‘Sacrifice’ has been hailed by critics as a modern masterpiece of Ghanaian Hiphop. The song delves into the psychological toll of fame, the weight of family expectations, and the personal costs of success.

Black Sherif’s ability to weave raw, street-level vulnerability with profound philosophical questions gave ‘Sacrifice’ a unique edge. The song's ability to transcend language barriers, despite being primarily in Twi and Pidgin, was cited as a testament to its universal emotional resonance.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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