Ghana to pursue compensation for any seized businesses in South Africa – Benjamin Quashie

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quashie, says the government is taking firm steps to protect Ghanaian-owned businesses in the country and will pursue compensation or legal action if any are seized or interfered with.

According to him, Ghana has already begun documenting and registering businesses owned by its nationals in South Africa, including their legal ownership details, as part of efforts to safeguard their investments.

“We’ve instituted measures to ensure that everybody who has business in this country, we protect that business,” he said. “And ensure that if the government of South Africa wants to take that business, there should be compensation to the owners of those businesses.”

Mr Quashie stressed that Ghana would insist on what he described as “realistic compensation” for affected business owners who have invested over the years in building their enterprises.

“We know what the businesses are, we know the legal documents that they have, and we intend to take it strongly up against the government of South Africa,” he added in a Citi FM interview.

He further disclosed that Ghana intends to escalate the matter to the African Union level as part of broader efforts to address recurring xenophobic attacks against African nationals in South Africa.

According to him, Ghana has already communicated its concerns to South African authorities and expects the matter to be treated seriously to avoid diplomatic escalation.

“If not, then compensation and other things they will be paying to those people, it will be a matter that will be determined by a court of competent jurisdiction,” he said.

His remarks come after Ghana recently petitioned the African Union to place xenophobic attacks in South Africa on the agenda of its upcoming Mid-Year Coordination Meeting.

The petition called for stronger continental action, including monitoring mechanisms, fact-finding missions and dialogue initiatives to address recurring violence and protect African nationals.

In recent weeks, Ghana also coordinated the evacuation of its citizens from South Africa, with the first batch arriving in the country on Wednesday, May 27, following renewed tensions and reports of attacks on foreign nationals.

Officials say diplomatic engagements and protective measures remain ongoing as authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

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