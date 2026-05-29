Africa

South African impeachment committee to hold first meeting on president’s scandal

Source: Reuters  
  29 May 2026 4:34am
Cyril Ramaphosa heads a coalition government after his African National Congress (ANC) party failed to secure a parliamentary majority in 2024
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South Africa's parliament has scheduled the first meeting of an impeachment committee ​for Monday to probe allegations surrounding President Cyril Ramaphosa's "Farmgate" scandal, the Democratic Alliance party said on Thursday.

The meeting is the next stage in an impeachment process against Ramaphosa that was revived by the Constitutional Court this month, in a setback for the leader for whom the ​affair has been a major embarrassment during his presidency.

Ramaphosa has denied wrongdoing in the scandal, in which bundles of cash were stolen from a sofa on his farm in 2020, raising questions about where he had acquired the money and why it was hidden in the furniture.

"The good thing is that ​parliament seems to be moving forward," said DA parliamentary leader George Michalakis.

The first order of business for the committee's 31 members will be to elect a chairperson, he said, adding: "The DA's strong ​opinion is that it shouldn't be someone from the ANC."

The DA is the second-biggest party in a coalition government with Ramaphosa's African National Congress, but the DA remains critical of the president and has said it will hold him accountable for any findings of wrongdoing.

RAMAPHOSA COULD TRY TO HALT IMPEACHMENT PROCEEDINGS

A parliament spokesperson and Ramaphosa's spokesperson declined to comment.

Ramaphosa on Tuesday filed a legal challenge against an independent panel report that found preliminary evidence he had committed misconduct, which some legal analysts said may delay the impeachment proceedings.

The president has also threatened to seek an urgent court order to halt impeachment proceedings if parliament moves ahead with the process while his legal challenge is pending.

The ANC holds about 40% of seats in the National Assembly, so it should be able to shoot down any eventual impeachment vote, which would require a two-thirds majority to pass. The party's leadership has ​said it fully backs the president.

But the ANC holds only 9 of 31 seats on the impeachment committee.

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