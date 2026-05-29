Black Sherif channels grit, elevation and destiny on new release ‘Swagga’

Black Sherif

Riding high after winning five major awards, including Artiste of the Year at the 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards, Black Sherif continues his dominant run with the release of his new single “SWAGGA.”

It was produced by his longtime collaborator Joker Nharnah via RBA/Empire.

With Swagga, Black Sherif confidently declares his journey and the life he envisioned before the spotlight found him. “Swagga” feels like prophecy fulfilled, capturing an artist stepping fully into his moment while staying grounded amid the successes and lessons that shaped him.

The release follows his first single of the year, ‘Popstar’, and the remarkable run of his critically acclaimed sophomore album, ‘Iron Boy’, widely celebrated for its raw lyricism, genre-blending production, and deeply personal narratives.

Black Sherif, known for his deeply personal storytelling, brings that signature depth to this single. “Swagga” captures the energy of elevation and self-mastery. The record balances reflection with confidence, giving listeners an anthem rooted in grit, ambition, and earned success.

Since breaking onto the global scene with Second Sermon featuring Burna Boy and his solo monster hit, Kwaku The Traveller, Black Sherif has built a reputation for music that resonates far beyond borders, fusing elements of drill, highlife, hip-hop, and Afrobeats into a sound that is uniquely his own. His artistry is forward while staying grounded in the authenticity that defines his work.

The 24-year-old is set to embark on his ‘Sun Swagga Tour’ this summer, performing in major cities worldwide, including New York, Toronto, and Amsterdam, with more dates to be announced.

The single adds to the plethora of exciting projects and what promises to be a defining year for the Ghanaian star, with more music and global performances throughout 2026.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.