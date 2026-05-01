“I’m so ready” – Black Sherif reacts to 9 TGMA 2026 nominations

Ghana’s music powerhouse, Black Sherif, born Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, says he is fully prepared and emotionally grounded ahead of the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), where he has earned an impressive nine nominations across major categories.

Speaking ahead of the 27th edition of TGMA awards scheduled for May 9, Black Sherif expressed gratitude for his journey so far, describing the moment as one of reflection, gratitude, and celebration rather than pressure.

“I’m so ready. I’ve been trying to take everything in… what we’ve done over the past years, the work, the accolades, everything. We are on a mission, and the TGMA is a celebration of people on a mission. So we are going there to have fun,” he said in an interview on Joy FM's Personality Profile on Thursday, April 30.

The artist, whose nominations include Album/EP of the Year for Iron Boy, Songwriter of the Year for 'Sacrifice', Best Hip-Hop Song for 'Where Them Boys', and multiple nods for 'Sacrifice', said the recognition reflects years of consistent effort and growth in his craft.

Other key nominations include International Collaboration of the Year for 'Story Goes' featuring Fireboy DML, as well as Best Music Video and Best Live Act categories, further cementing his influence across genres.

Black Sherif said that while awards are important, his focus remains on gratitude and shared celebration with fans who have supported his journey.

“There’s never a time I go on stage and don’t feel that energy from the crowd. We’ve been blessed. We are grateful for how far we’ve come,” he said.

Addressing expectations ahead of the awards night, he maintained that his celebration will not depend on winning every category.

“The celebration is constant—whether it’s one out of nine or nine out of nine. We are going to have fun regardless,” he added.

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