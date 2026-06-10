We couldn’t complete Afari Military Hospital due to contractual dispute – Ayew Afriyie

Minority members on Parliament’s Select Committee on Health are asking President Mahama to honour his promise of completing existing health facilities across the country before initiating new ones.

The NPP parliamentarians, following a visit to the abandoned Afari Military Hospital in Kumasi, bemoaned the deteriorating state of the health facility now overgrown with weeds, with several bags of cement left to harden.

Mr Afriyie demanded that President Mahama honours his promise of completing existing facilities before initiating new ones.

He explained why the NPP government couldn't operationalise the Afari Military Hospital, saying it was due to a contractual dispute.

During their visit to the facility, the minority MPs, led by ranking member Nana Ayew Afriyie, were confronted by soldiers over their authorization to access the facility.

Ranking members of the Committee had completed their brief assessment of the Afari Military Hospital when soldiers guarding the abandoned facility approached them over their authorization to tour the project site.

The MPs were in the Ashanti Region to inspect abandoned health facilities they claim the erstwhile Akufo-Addo administration had initiated and completed, but the ruling government had failed to operationalize.

The Afari Military Hospital, a 500-bed capacity health facility in the Atwima Nwabiagya district, was started over a decade ago but has since not been operationalized.

The facility now sits in ruins with offices covered in weeds and serving as a home for reptiles.

Building materials, including iron rods and several bags of cement, have been left at the mercy of the weather, as some have already been covered in algae.

The visit follows the recent industrial action by doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

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