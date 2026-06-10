We couldn’t complete Afari Military Hospital due to contractual dispute – Ayew Afriyie

Audio By Carbonatix
Minority members on Parliament’s Select Committee on Health are asking President Mahama to honour his promise of completing existing health facilities across the country before initiating new ones.
The NPP parliamentarians, following a visit to the abandoned Afari Military Hospital in Kumasi, bemoaned the deteriorating state of the health facility now overgrown with weeds, with several bags of cement left to harden.
Mr Afriyie demanded that President Mahama honours his promise of completing existing facilities before initiating new ones.
He explained why the NPP government couldn't operationalise the Afari Military Hospital, saying it was due to a contractual dispute.
During their visit to the facility, the minority MPs, led by ranking member Nana Ayew Afriyie, were confronted by soldiers over their authorization to access the facility.
Ranking members of the Committee had completed their brief assessment of the Afari Military Hospital when soldiers guarding the abandoned facility approached them over their authorization to tour the project site.
The MPs were in the Ashanti Region to inspect abandoned health facilities they claim the erstwhile Akufo-Addo administration had initiated and completed, but the ruling government had failed to operationalize.
The Afari Military Hospital, a 500-bed capacity health facility in the Atwima Nwabiagya district, was started over a decade ago but has since not been operationalized.
The facility now sits in ruins with offices covered in weeds and serving as a home for reptiles.
Building materials, including iron rods and several bags of cement, have been left at the mercy of the weather, as some have already been covered in algae.
The visit follows the recent industrial action by doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.
Latest Stories
-
NLA staff threaten industrial action over working conditions and salary dispute
2 minutes
-
NDC government has lost control – Afenyo-Markin
14 minutes
-
Teachers under siege: The growing crisis of indiscipline and violence in Ghanaian pre-tertiary schools
32 minutes
-
Tony’s Open Chain steps up child labour interventions in Ghana’s cocoa communities
36 minutes
-
Missing newborn sparks tension at Salaga Hospital as police detain nurse
45 minutes
-
Minority demands report of anti-flood taskforce for Parliamentary scrutiny
54 minutes
-
GH¢50m recapitalisation: Microfinance Companies plead for more time as Dec. 2026 deadline looms
1 hour
-
Agenda 111 hospitals ready for operationalisation; gov’t must act – Dr Nsiah-Asare
1 hour
-
We couldn’t complete Afari Military Hospital due to contractual dispute – Ayew Afriyie
1 hour
-
Built environment professionals call for metropolitan governance reforms to address Ghana’s urban challenges
1 hour
-
NLA staff give management 14 days to resolve grievances or face strike
2 hours
-
Previous gov’t prioritised Agenda 111 over completion of Afari, Sewua Hospitals – Health Committee Chair
2 hours
-
Stock market jitters remain amid tech fears and renewed Middle East attacks
2 hours
-
GPCC urges Parliament to restore original Anti-Gay Bill
2 hours
-
Two women petition Mahama to sack Ashanti Regional Minister over sexually offensive post targeting Akosua Manu
2 hours