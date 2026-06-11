Afari Military Hospital project 60% complete as government re-engages contractor — Defence Ministry

The Deputy Minister for Defence, Ernest Brogya Genfi, has provided an update on the long-stalled 500-bed Military Hospital project at Afari in the Ashanti Region, outlining its current state of completion and steps being taken to revive and complete the facility.

According to the Deputy Minister, the project, which was initiated in March 2014 under the John Dramani Mahama administration, was expected to be completed within 42 months but has remained unfinished more than a decade later.

He noted that the hospital, valued at $180 million, currently stands at about 60 per cent completion, with civil and architectural works significantly advanced but biomedical and mechanical installations still largely incomplete.

“By January 2017, civil and architectural works stood at 90%, with remaining biomedical and mechanical installations, leaving overall completion at 57%,” he stated.

He further explained that while civil works are now about 97 per cent complete, progress on biomedical and mechanical systems remains as low as 5 per cent.

The Deputy Minister attributed the delays to what he described as mismanagement, administrative bottlenecks and periods of neglect over the years, adding that the contractor had at some point abandoned the site.

He also disclosed that the contractor is demanding outstanding payments of $7 million under one claim and $78 million under another before returning to the site, despite earlier claims that all obligations had been settled.

The Deputy Minister further raised concerns about the handling of imported medical equipment for the project, noting that some items were left at the port and accumulated demurrage charges, with others reportedly auctioned or becoming obsolete.

He said some equipment warranties have expired, while others have been stolen or are no longer usable due to prolonged exposure and neglect.

On the way forward, he stated that the government has re-engaged the contractor and is currently reviewing the contract as part of efforts to restart and complete the project.

He added that an assessment is underway to account for available medical equipment in-country to support the completion process.

The Deputy Minister also noted that the Ghana Armed Forces currently provide security at the site due to incidents of theft and vandalism.

He urged the public to seek proper authorisation before accessing the project site, stressing the need to protect remaining infrastructure as the government works to complete the facility for the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ashanti Region.

The Afari Military Hospital project remains one of Ghana’s major long-term health infrastructure projects, with renewed attention on its completion timeline amid ongoing discussions over funding, contract obligations and accountability.

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