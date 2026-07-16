New contractor for delayed Volivo Bridge to be selected before year ends — Mahama

Preisdent John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has assured residents of the Volta Region that procurement for the long-delayed Volivo Bridge project will be completed before the end of the year, paving the way for construction to begin.

Addressing residents during the sod-cutting ceremony for the Juapong Model Market in the Volta Region on Wednesday, July 16, the President disclosed that a government delegation led by the Minister for Roads and Highways recently concluded discussions in Japan to advance the project.

Mahama says government is moving ahead with plans to construct the long-awaited Volivo Bridge after the original contractor withdrew following years of delays.

He said the next step is the procurement of a new contractor to execute the bridge after the previous contractor abandoned the project.

“Unfortunately, over the last eight years, the delay in activating the bridge meant the contractor who had been chosen to carry out the works got fed up and pulled out. So now we have to go through a new process to select a new contractor,” Mahama explained.

The President expressed confidence that the procurement process would be completed before the end of the year.

“I’m assured that before the end of the year, that process will finish. The contractor will be ready for the start of work,” he said.

The Volivo Bridge project is expected to improve connectivity across the Volta Region, facilitate trade and ease transportation for communities along the Volta Lake corridor.

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