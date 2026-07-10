Health Ministry says Weija Children’s Hospital handover was focus of meeting with contractor

The Ministry of Health says discussions with the contractor responsible for the Weija Children’s Hospital were focused on securing the handover of the facility to allow the government to begin preparations to open it to the public.

The clarification comes after reports that the contractor was picked up by officials of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) following a meeting with the Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, over delays in bringing the facility into operation.

Speaking on the matter, spokesperson for the Health Minister, Tony Goodman, said government’s immediate priority was to take control of the completed portions of the hospital and begin the process of operationalising the facility.

"What we were trying to resolve today at the meeting with the contractor was to get them to hand over the medical facility for us to start operationalising," he said.

"Just after the handing over, we'll be able to clearly define how we're going to complete, where we're going to go look for money to finalise that project."

Mr Goodman explained that the Ministry was not focusing solely on securing additional funds at this stage, but first wanted the contractor to formally hand over the facility so government could assess the assets and determine the next steps.

"We are not looking at whether we're going to get money or not. The contract will be handed over by the ministry, then we'll look at the assets," he said.

He also assured that the Ministry was cooperating with EOCO’s investigations into issues surrounding the project and would provide any necessary support to ensure the matter is concluded.

"Yes, I can give the assurance. We are fully cooperating with the state agency, making sure that where we have to cooperate we cooperate, where we have to get officers to go and give some statements we do that," he said.

The development follows reports that the contractor was taken into custody by EOCO after Friday’s meeting with the Health Minister.

According to information gathered by MyJoyOnline, the meeting was convened to discuss the completion and handover of the 120-bed specialist paediatric hospital, which has remained unused despite the completion of major construction works.

Government is seeking to open the facility due to the growing demand for specialised child healthcare services and pressure on existing referral centres.

The Weija Children’s Hospital, located in the Weija-Gbawe Municipality, was constructed to provide specialised services for newborns, children and adolescents, including inpatient care, operating theatres, intensive care facilities and outpatient services.

However, the hospital has remained closed amid unresolved contractual and administrative issues, including disagreements over outstanding payments and completion of some ancillary works.

Mr Goodman said the government’s objective is to ensure the facility becomes operational for the benefit of Ghanaians while allowing relevant state agencies to address any accountability issues that may arise.

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