Health Ministry supports Mövenpick Green Stay Initiative to promote healthy workplace nutrition

The Ministry of Health has thrown its support behind the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra's Green Stay Initiative, calling on organisations across the country to make healthy food a standard in workplaces to reduce the growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and improve workforce productivity.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, at the Mövenpick Green Stay Initiative, Director and Chief Programme Officer for Allied Health at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Awinibuno A.N. Ignatius said investing in healthy nutrition is not only a public health priority but also a business advantage.

He explained that healthier workforces are less likely to suffer from chronic diseases, making nutrition an important component of national development and economic growth.

"As a Ministry of Health, we are committed to creating an environment that enables all Ghanaians to make healthier choices," he said.

Dr. Ignatius said the government's preventive healthcare agenda is placing greater emphasis on health promotion, disease prevention and early detection through nutrition education, routine screening for hypertension and diabetes, and strengthened community-based preventive services.

He noted that the Ministry is implementing several interventions to improve nutrition and reduce the burden of NCDs, including the Ghana Food-Based Dietary Guidelines, policies on front-of-pack nutrition labelling, food reformulation to reduce salt and industrial trans fats, and the implementation of the National Policy for the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases.

According to him, the Ministry is also working with the World Health Organization (WHO), development partners and the Ministry of Education to promote healthier food environments, expand public education on healthy lifestyles and encourage physical activity through schools and communities.

Dr. Ignatius, however, stressed that government alone cannot transform Ghana's food environment, saying the private sector has a critical role to play.

He commended Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra for taking the lead through its Green Stay Initiative, describing the programme as a practical example of how the hospitality industry can contribute to improving public health.

He urged hotels, restaurants and food service providers to promote healthier menu options, reduce excessive salt, sugar and unhealthy fats, provide nutrition information where possible and support locally produced foods.

Corporate organisations, he added, should strengthen workplace wellness programmes by adopting healthy catering standards, promoting nutrition education, encouraging physical activity and supporting regular health screening.

Dr. Ignatius observed that promoting locally produced foods not only improves public health but also strengthens food security, supports farmers, creates employment and reduces the environmental impact associated with transporting food over long distances.

He called on organisations to translate awareness into action by introducing practical measures that make healthy eating easier for employees.

"Whether through healthier cafeteria menus, nutritious refreshments during meetings, reducing sugary drinks at corporate events or strengthening workplace wellness programmes, every step makes a difference. Healthy food should not be an exception; it should be a standard in every workplace," he said.

He reaffirmed the Ministry of Health's commitment to partnering the private sector to promote healthier workplaces across Ghana and encouraged other institutions to emulate Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra's Green Stay Initiative as part of efforts to build a healthier and more productive workforce.

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