KATH CEO suspended to allow independent probe into Emergency Unit closure – Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has defended the suspension of the Chief Executive Officer of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo, stating that the decision is intended to allow an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the closure of the hospital’s Accident and Emergency Unit.

The Ministry, in a statement, explained that the suspension is an administrative measure aimed at ensuring accountability, clarifying the sequence of events leading to the closure, and recommending corrective actions to strengthen healthcare delivery.

"The suspension of the CEO is therefore an administrative measure intended to facilitate an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the closure and provide remedies going forward," it stated.

This follows a directive from the Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, who has instructed the Board of KATH to suspend the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer for two weeks with immediate effect.

The directive, contained in a letter dated June 5, 2026, cites the CEO’s announcement on the suspension of admissions of emergency cases at the facility as the basis for the disciplinary action.

According to the Ministry, the CEO’s public announcement of the cessation of admissions at the Accident and Emergency Unit was inconsistent with national directives on emergency healthcare access, including instructions that no patient seeking emergency care should be turned away under any circumstances.

It further noted that such a decision should have followed established administrative procedures and received the necessary approvals from the hospital’s governing structures and relevant health authorities.

The MOH stressed that the suspension should not be interpreted as punitive but rather as a step to facilitate an independent inquiry into whether proper protocols were followed and to assess the broader implications of the closure on patient care.

"The action is not intended to punish efforts aimed at protecting patients. Rather, it seeks to ensure accountability, proper communication, and adherence to national health policies and directives."

The Ministry clarified that Dr. Baidoo remains a medical officer of the hospital and has only been relieved of his administrative duties as Chief Executive Officer pending the outcome of investigations.

Meanwhile, the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association (KADA) has announced a total withdrawal of services effective 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, 6th June 2026, over the suspension of the hospital's CEO.

On Sunday, the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) joined the ongoing strike action, demanding that the CEO be reinstated.

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