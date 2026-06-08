KATH CEO appeals to striking staff to resume work despite suspension

The Chief Executive Officer of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Dr. (Med) Paa Kwesi Baidoo, has appealed to staff of the hospital to return to work following industrial action triggered by his recent suspension.

In a letter addressed to all staff members and dated June 8, 2026, Dr. Baidoo expressed gratitude to workers for their solidarity and support during what he described as a difficult period.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all staff of the hospital for your show of solidarity with me during this period. I am very grateful for your support," he stated.

The appeal comes days after the Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, directed the Board of the hospital to suspend Dr. Baidoo for two weeks.

The directive followed controversy surrounding the CEO's announcement of a temporary suspension of admissions for emergency cases at the facility.

However, doctors and nurses in KATH reportedly refuse to attend to new cases in protest over the suspension of the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer.

The situation has triggered widespread disruption at one of Ghana’s largest referral health facilities, with patients and relatives struggling to access medical care, leaving hundreds of patients stranded at the hospital's Out-Patient Department (OPD).

In his letter, Dr. Baidoo urged staff to place the interests of patients and the nation above ongoing tensions and return to their posts while the matter is addressed by the appropriate authorities.

"I need you all to return back to duty in the supreme interest of Ghanaians and our valued patients, whilst I defer the outcome and directions to the supreme wisdom of the Hon. Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh (MP), and the Board of KATH," he wrote.

The suspended CEO also reaffirmed his commitment to the government and the country's leadership, stating that he remained dedicated to the vision of President John Dramani Mahama.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.