UTAG gives government June 30 deadline to resolve welfare issues or face strike

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has issued a June 30, deadline to the government to address some outstanding welfare and conditions-of-service concerns affecting members across public universities, warning that failure to do so could trigger nationwide industrial action.

The ultimatum was announced by the Association’s National Executive Council (NEC) following its quarterly statutory meeting held on June 18 at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Ho.

In a statement dated June 19, UTAG expressed dissatisfaction with what it described as prolonged delays in resolving matters that directly affect the welfare of university teachers and the credibility of the collective bargaining process.

Among the key concerns raised is the government’s failure to sign the Interim Salary Adjustment Agreement, despite negotiations having been concluded and agreed upon by all parties.

According to UTAG, the interim arrangement is intended to provide temporary financial relief for academic staff while awaiting a comprehensive salary review by the Independent Emoluments Commission, which is expected to take effect in January 2027.

The Association also highlighted unresolved issues relating to post-retirement contract renewals, academic staff rollover, promotion arrears, unpaid allowances and delays in processing the 2026 Book and Research Allowance.

UTAG said the slow approval and payroll placement of affected staff by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department (CAGD) and the Ministry of Finance continue to disrupt operations in public universities.

UTAG has therefore called on the government to immediately implement the Interim Salary Adjustment Agreement and settle all outstanding payments and administrative matters.

The Association warned that if the concerns are not satisfactorily addressed by June 30, all branches would begin consultations within five working days to secure mandates for industrial action in accordance with the UTAG Constitution and the Labour Act.

Despite the warning, UTAG reiterated its commitment to dialogue and constructive engagement, stressing that the government must demonstrate good faith by honouring agreements reached with university teachers.

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