Waala chiefs alarmed by deteriorating state of 109-year-old Wa Municipal Hospital

Traditional leaders in the Waala State have expressed deep concern over the deteriorating condition of the 109-year-old Wa Municipal Hospital, warning that the facility, which serves patients across the Upper West Region, is on the verge of collapse.

The concerns were raised during a visit to the hospital by a delegation of chiefs acting on the instructions of the Overlord of the Waala State, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo.

Briefing the delegation, the Medical Superintendent, Dr Bukari Zakari, painted a bleak picture of the hospital's current state, citing severe staff shortages, obsolete equipment and mounting debt.

According to him, the hospital is operating with only six doctors instead of the required 30, and just two specialists instead of the expected 10. He disclosed that the facility has no surgeon, no incubators, no phototherapy machines, while its anaesthetic machine is also out of service.

"It is like an infant wearing the clothing of its grandfather," Dr Zakari told the chiefs.

He further revealed that the hospital has been forced to refer pregnant women to other facilities because it lacks the resources to provide the specialised care they require.

The hospital, he added, is burdened with debts exceeding GH¢5 million.

The Paramount Chief of Guli and former Council of State member, Naa Seidu Braimah Nubalanaa, described the situation as both painful and unacceptable.

"Municipal, you have a hospital. Mr Municipal, come and take care of your hospital. Where is that Municipal?" he asked.

Using a metaphor to illustrate the extent of the neglect, he said:

"Old girlfriend, you have exhausted her, making her so exhausted that you will kill her. Most pregnant women want to access it, but they can't. We cannot do it alone."

The Guli Naa also recounted his own experience, saying he had to seek eye treatment at a private health facility because the hospital lacked the equipment to attend to him.

"Since 1917, this hospital has been here. Nkrumah turned it into a regional hospital to take care of the north-western corridor of the country, and look at where we are now.

"We are not making progress. We are rather going backwards. Honourable Minister, get up and help us. I don't think you will allow this state-owned health facility to die. As it is, it is virtually dying."

He also lamented the shortage of medical personnel and the continued departure of health professionals from the facility.

"Six doctors, and you said some of them are going back to school. They are student doctors because they are going back to school. But you cannot bury me by saying, 'I'm going back to take care of my father.' Look at the picture you have painted.

"Some say they are going back to take care of their fathers. You had better bring your father here and take care of all of us because we are also your fathers."

The Paramount Chief of Busa, Naa Ali Pelpuo Yelmaana, acknowledged that the hospital's current condition reflected years of collective neglect.

"It looks like for a very long time we have neglected this place. And, of course, we will say it is entirely our fault."

The chiefs pledged to continue advocating for improvements at the facility but appealed to the government, the Minister of Health and other stakeholders to intervene urgently to save one of the region's oldest and most important healthcare institutions.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.