Ghana Boundary Commission assesses border challenges in Nkwanta North

Audio By Carbonatix
Commissioner-General of the Ghana Boundary Commission, Major General Anthony Ntem, has called for stronger collaboration between border communities and state institutions to ensure effective border management, enhance security and promote socio-economic development.
He made the call during a working visit to the Nkwanta North District in the Oti Region, where he engaged traditional authorities, officials of the District Assembly, security agencies and residents of border communities on challenges affecting settlements along the Ghana–Togo international boundary.
The visit formed part of the Commission’s efforts to engage stakeholders, assess the condition of the international boundary and gather first-hand information on issues confronting border communities.
The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Nkwanta North, Isaiah Kudjoe Dordoe, welcomed the Commissioner-General and his delegation to Kpassa and described the visit as timely and significant in addressing the concerns of border residents.
He reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to working with the Ghana Boundary Commission and other government institutions to improve the living conditions of communities along the border.
Mr Dordoe assured residents that the Assembly would collaborate with the Commission to present their concerns to the relevant ministries and agencies for consideration and action.
Major General Ntem said effective border governance required the active participation of local communities, traditional leaders and security agencies, adding that peaceful border relations were vital for national security, trade and regional integration.
He said discussions focused on security concerns along the Ghana–Togo border, the condition of boundary pillars and the international boundary line, relations between communities on both sides of the border, and human security challenges.
These challenges, he noted, included inadequate electricity infrastructure, limited access to healthcare and education, and livelihood difficulties.
During the engagement, community members raised concerns about difficulties at border barriers, saying the situation affected the movement of people and goods and disrupted economic activities.
They also appealed to the government to improve road networks, educational facilities, healthcare services and market infrastructure to boost socio-economic development in the area.
Responding to the concerns, Major General Ntem assured the communities that their views and recommendations would be documented and forwarded to the appropriate government institutions for consideration and necessary action.
He reiterated the Commission’s commitment to working with stakeholders to ensure peaceful and well-managed international boundaries while promoting the welfare of border communities.
As part of the visit, the Commissioner-General and his delegation toured sections of the Ghana–Togo border to inspect the condition of the boundary line and pillars.
The team also engaged officials of the Ghana Revenue Authority (Customs Division) and the Ghana Immigration Service stationed at the border to assess operational challenges and discuss measures to strengthen border security, facilitate legitimate cross-border trade and improve cooperation among border management agencies.
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