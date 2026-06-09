Health Ministry to host 2026 Annual Health Summit on workforce resilience and UHC

The Ministry of Health host the 2026 Annual Health Summit, bringing together health professionals, policymakers, development partners, academics and other key stakeholders to discuss strategies for strengthening Ghana's healthcare system.

The summit will be held under the theme, “Building a Resilient Health Workforce to Accelerate the Attainment of Universal Health Coverage.”

According to information shared by the Ministry, this year's event will focus on innovative approaches to healthcare delivery, workforce development, policy reforms and collaborative solutions aimed at improving access to quality healthcare services across the country.

The gathering is expected to provide a platform for healthcare leaders, practitioners, researchers and development partners to exchange ideas and explore sustainable measures for advancing Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Ghana.

Organisers say discussions at the summit will centre on building a stronger and more resilient health workforce capable of addressing emerging challenges within the sector and supporting the country's long-term health goals.

The annual event forms part of efforts to promote stakeholder engagement and drive policy conversations geared towards improving health outcomes for all Ghanaians.

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