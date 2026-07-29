Ministry of Health closes Techiman Krobo Nursing Training College over student unrest

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Health has announced the immediate temporary closure of the Nursing Training College at Techiman Krobo following unrest and a breakdown of discipline on the campus.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 29, the Ministry said the decision was taken to restore calm and ensure the safety of students, staff and property after efforts to resolve the situation failed.
According to the Ministry, the closure follows "current unrest and breakdown of rules and regulations in the College."
It explained that several attempts had been made to restore order through dialogue involving key stakeholders, but some students continued to engage in activities that disrupted the smooth running of the institution.
"Despite several meetings, counselling, and appeals by stakeholders, including the Regional Security Council and the Ministry, to encourage dialogue and restore order, some students have continued to engage in conduct that disrupts academic activities and threatens the peace, safety, and orderly administration of the institution," the statement said.
The Ministry said the temporary closure is intended to create the conditions needed for the relevant authorities to assess the situation and determine the next steps towards reopening the college.
It noted that the measure is aimed at "restoring calm, protecting lives and property, and allowing appropriate authorities to assess the situation and determine the necessary steps toward reopening the College under conducive conditions."
The Ministry has directed all students to vacate the campus peacefully by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, and return to their homes.
"All students are directed to vacate the campus peacefully and return to their respective homes today, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, by 5:00 p.m. Parents and guardians are advised to make the necessary arrangements for their wards," the statement added.
The Ministry assured students, parents and other stakeholders that efforts are underway to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.
"We wish to assure all stakeholders that every effort will be made to resolve the situation promptly," it said.
It further indicated that information on the reopening of the Nursing Training College would be communicated through official channels once conditions are suitable.
The Ministry also appealed for the cooperation and understanding of all stakeholders as authorities work to restore normalcy at the institution.
"The Ministry appreciates the understanding, cooperation, and support of all stakeholders as we work to restore a safe and disciplined learning environment," the statement said.
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