Health Ministry appeals for end to KATH strike amid probe into CEO’s conduct

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Health (MOH) has urged doctors and nurses at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) to return to work while investigations into the conduct of the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer continue.
The appeal follows a strike by the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association (KADA) after the CEO’s suspension. The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) later joined the action, calling for his reinstatement.
In a statement on June 7, the Ministry described the strike as "unfortunate" and warned it could disrupt healthcare delivery at the referral hospital.
"The Ministry of Health remains committed to protecting the interests of patients while ensuring a safe and conducive working environment for all health workers. We therefore urge all affected staff to reconsider their decision and return to work in the interest of patients and the general population."
The Health Ministry explained that the CEO’s suspension is an administrative step to allow an impartial investigation into events surrounding the closure of the Accident and Emergency Unit.
It noted that the decision to suspend admissions was inconsistent with national emergency healthcare policies and directives that no patient seeking emergency care should be denied treatment.
The Ministry stressed that the suspension is not disciplinary and that the CEO remains a medical officer at the hospital pending the investigation.
While acknowledging staff concerns, the Ministry said industrial action is not the best way to address administrative issues and urged workers to use established grievance procedures while maintaining essential services.
The Ghana Health Service has been directed to ensure continued emergency healthcare delivery as efforts continue to resolve the dispute.
The Ministry assured the public that steps are being taken to address challenges at KATH, protect patients, and support healthcare workers, while calling on all stakeholders to cooperate with the ongoing investigation
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