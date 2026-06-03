Health Ministry summons KATH CEO over Emergency Centre closure

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The Ministry of Health has summoned the Chief Executive at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) following public statements announcing the temporary suspension of admissions at the hospital's Accident and Emergency (A&E) Centre due to severe congestion.
The move comes after the Ministry expressed concern over reports that the country's second-largest referral hospital had halted the admission of new emergency cases for a 24-hour period, a decision which it says contradicts a standing directive issued by President John Dramani Mahama that no hospital should turn away emergency patients.
In a letter issued by the Ministry on Wednesday, June 3, the CEO was directed to appear before the Minister for Health by noon on Thursday, June 4, 2026, to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against him for the hospital management's decision.
The controversy stems from a statement released by KATH's Public Affairs Unit indicating that the hospital's Accident and Emergency Centre had reached critical capacity and could no longer safely admit additional patients.
According to the statement, the facility's emergency unit, originally designed to accommodate 37 patients, was operating far beyond its intended capacity.
Hospital authorities disclosed that 61 patients were already occupying the Orange, Yellow and Red critical care wards, while a further 34 patients were waiting to receive medical attention.
Speaking on Accra-based Channel One Television News, the Public Affairs Head reportedly reiterated the hospital's position, explaining that the overwhelming number of patients had placed immense pressure on staff, resources and available bed space.
The hospital subsequently advised the public and ambulance services to consider alternative healthcare facilities for emergency referrals during the period of congestion.
However, the Ministry of Health has taken issue with the announcement, arguing that the hospital's public position runs contrary to government policy regarding emergency healthcare delivery.
The Ministry stressed that President Mahama had previously issued a clear directive to all healthcare facilities across the country not to reject or turn away emergency patients under any circumstances.
The Ministry subsequently directed the official to provide justification as to why disciplinary measures should not be imposed for allegedly contradicting the President's directive.
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