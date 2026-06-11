Akufo-Addo failed Ashanti Region on Afari Military Hospital project – Akwatia MP

Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Bernard Bediako Baidoo, has accused the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration of failing the people of the Ashanti Region over the stalled Afari Military Hospital project.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam morning show, Mr Baidoo said attempts by the Minority to criticise the current government over abandoned health projects amounted to hypocrisy.

“Let’s stop the hypocrisy,” he stated.

His comments follow a recent tour of health facilities in the Ashanti Region by Minority members of Parliament, led by Ranking Member on Parliament’s Health Committee, Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie, amid concerns over pressure on health infrastructure in the region.

The visit also sparked controversy after Minority MPs complained about being denied access to the Afari Military Hospital.

According to Mr Baidoo, the NPP had eight years in government to operationalise the facility but failed to do so. “If they were not able to operationalise it in the last eight years, it is not now,” he said.

The Akwatia MP argued that while every government undertakes development projects, the real issue is the politicisation of abandoned initiatives.

“The truth is, when every government comes to power, they do something, but it’s the hypocrisy that comes with this matter,” he said.

Mr Baidoo maintained that the discussion should focus on completing the hospital rather than scoring political points.

“The conversation is that the hospital must be completed for it to be operational. If that’s the conversation, then this is not the approach,” he noted.

He insisted that the Akufo-Addo administration failed to deliver the project despite having ample time to do so.

“Because you failed and it’s a fact. The Akufo-Addo government failed the people of the Ashanti Region when it came to the Afari Hospital,” he stressed.

The MP further accused the former government of neglecting projects initiated by the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

“When it comes to abandoned projects in the country, they left them to rot just because it was Mahama who built them. And that’s their record,” he alleged.

Mr Baidoo called for greater focus on completing stalled projects to improve healthcare delivery rather than engaging in partisan disputes over responsibility.

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