Akufo-Addo gov’t took difficult decisions that protected Ghana’s economy – Egyapa Mercer

Former Member of Parliament for Sekondi and former Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Andrew Egyapa Mercer

Former Sekondi MP Andrew Egyapa Mercer has defended the economic record of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, arguing that his administration took critical decisions that helped Ghana navigate one of its most challenging economic periods.

Mr Mercer made the comments after Ghana officially completed its IMF Extended Credit Facility programme on Monday, July 27, 2026.

In his Facebook post, the former Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister said the Akufo-Addo administration inherited an economy facing pressures but successfully implemented reforms that produced signs of recovery before the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said by 2019, Ghana had recorded improvements in economic growth, inflation management and investor confidence before the pandemic created unprecedented global challenges.

Mr Mercer highlighted the government’s response to COVID-19, quoting former President Akufo-Addo’s statement: “We know how to bring the economy back to life. What we do not know is how to bring people back to life.”

According to him, the decision to expand healthcare capacity and provide support to households and businesses was necessary, although it contributed to increased fiscal pressures.

He said Ghana’s eventual decision to seek IMF support was influenced by a combination of domestic fiscal challenges and external shocks, adding that the US$3 billion programme required painful but necessary reforms.

Mr Mercer said Ghana’s IMF exit should therefore be viewed as a collective national effort involving successive governments.

“The current administration deserves credit for concluding it,” he said, but added that “history must be precise” in recognising the contributions of those who made difficult decisions during the crisis.

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