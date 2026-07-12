Andrew Mercer urges unity after Sekondi NPP constituency elections

Former Member of Parliament for Sekondi, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, has congratulated the newly elected constituency executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), urging them to unite members and strengthen the party ahead of the 2028 general elections.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Mr Mercer described the election of the new executives as the beginning of a new chapter for the party in the constituency, expressing confidence in their ability to provide effective leadership at the grassroots.

Drawing on his experience as the former MP for Sekondi, he said the strength of the NPP has always been rooted in the commitment and hard work of its constituency executives and grassroots supporters.

He also commended delegates for electing what he described as a dynamic team to lead the party.

Mr Mercer stressed that with the internal contest concluded, the party's attention must now shift towards reconciliation, mobilisation and consolidation to ensure all members work together towards a common goal.

He called on members to put the elections behind them and focus on rebuilding a united front capable of reclaiming the Sekondi parliamentary seat with an even bigger margin in the 2028 general elections.

He also wished the newly elected executives a successful and impactful tenure, expressing optimism about the party's future in the constituency.

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