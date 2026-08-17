KMA donates 400 recycled plastic desks to four Kumasi SHSs

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has donated 400 mono-metal recycled plastic desks to four senior high schools (SHSs) in the metropolis as part of efforts to address furniture shortages and improve teaching and learning.

The beneficiary schools are Prince of Peace SHS, Wesley Girls’ SHS, Kumasi Senior High Technical School (KSTS) and Islamic SHS, with each institution receiving 100 desks.

The furniture was presented to the Kumasi Metro Education Directorate for distribution to the beneficiary schools.

Speaking at the presentation, the Metropolitan Chief Executive, Richard Ofori-Agyeman Boadi, said the government remained committed to improving the quality of education and creating conducive learning environments for students.

He said several educational infrastructure projects were ongoing in the metropolis, including the construction of a 24-seater toilet facility for KSTS and assembly halls for Islamic SHS and Serwaa Nyarko Girls’ SHS.

Mr Ofori-Agyeman Boadi said the furniture donation formed part of the KMA’s broader interventions to improve educational infrastructure in the metropolis.

He disclosed that the Assembly was also planning to procure and distribute more than 1,000 additional furniture sets to schools before the end of the year.

The Mayor explained that the introduction of recycled plastic desks was in line with the national policy to phase out wooden school furniture.

According to him, the recycled desks are more durable, environmentally friendly and require less maintenance than traditional wooden furniture, making them a more sustainable option for schools.

“The government is committed to ensuring that our students learn in a conducive environment. To that end, the President has directed that within the next five years we should phase out the use of wooden desks in our schools.

“These recycled plastic desks will not only improve seating but also support the national agenda of reducing deforestation and promoting recycling,” Mr Ofori-Agyeman Boadi said.

He called on stakeholders in the education sector, particularly old students’ associations, to support efforts to eliminate wooden furniture and address furniture deficits in schools.

Mr Ofori-Agyeman Boadi said alumni could contribute by providing modern metal and recycled plastic desks to their former schools, citing support from old students of Opoku Ware School and KSTS as examples.

“The successful implementation of the government’s policy to phase out wooden furniture and bridge furniture deficits in schools will depend largely on stakeholder support, especially from alumni.

“I was impressed to see old students of Opoku Ware School and KSTS supporting their alma mater, and I urge others to emulate that,” he said.

He also urged the beneficiary schools to properly maintain the furniture to ensure it remains in good condition and serves students for years.

The Head of the Planning and Statistics Unit of the Metro Education Directorate, Judith Mensah-Bamford, who represented the Metro Education Director, David Oppong, received the furniture on behalf of the Directorate.

Mrs Mensah-Bamford expressed appreciation to the Assembly and the Mayor for their support and commitment to improving education in the metropolis.

She said the desks would help ease pressure on existing furniture and improve the comfort of students.

She, however, noted that inadequate furniture and other critical infrastructure remained significant constraints to effective teaching and learning at various levels of education.

She therefore called for increased investment and resource allocation to the education sector to address existing infrastructure gaps.

Headteachers of the beneficiary schools also welcomed the donation, saying the new desks would help create a more conducive learning environment and potentially improve students’ academic performance.

They assured the Assembly that the schools would adopt a maintenance culture to protect the furniture from premature deterioration.

According to them, proper maintenance would reduce the need for frequent replacement and allow limited resources to be redirected towards other pressing educational needs.

The KMA said it would continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Education and other stakeholders to provide resources aimed at improving the quality of education in the metropolis.

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