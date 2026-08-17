CSA urges Ghanaians to report cyber threats

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has urged Ghanaians to adopt a proactive approach to online safety by reporting suspected cyber threats before they result in financial or other losses.

Speaking at a National Community Media Cybersecurity Capacity Building Programme, Alex Awere-Kyere, of the Critical Information Infrastructure Directorate of the Cyber Security Authority, said cybercrime has evolved beyond individual cases of mobile money fraud to threats targeting critical sectors of the economy.

He said sectors including banking and finance, mining, energy, water systems and government institutions are increasingly exposed to cyber threats, making cybersecurity a shared national responsibility.

Mr Awere-Kyere said the growing sophistication of cybercrime requires individuals and institutions to act quickly whenever they encounter suspicious online activity.

He encouraged the public not to wait until they become victims before seeking assistance from the CSA.

“Before you even click that button or send that money, call us, let us do the due diligence and then we can advise you so that you don't take that step which may lead you to further challenges,” he said.

According to him, members of the public can report suspected cyber incidents through the CSA’s 292 call centre, where cybersecurity professionals gather information about the incident and guide victims on the next steps.

He explained that once a report is received, the CSA may request evidence such as screenshots and other relevant information before liaising with the appropriate security agencies to address the matter.

Mr Awere-Kyere further added that Ghana has established mechanisms for a coordinated response to cybersecurity incidents.

He cited the Joint Cybersecurity Committee established under Section 13 of the Cybersecurity Act, which brings together key institutions including the CSA, Bank of Ghana, National Communications Authority, Ghana Armed Forces and the Criminal Investigations Department, among other relevant agencies.

He said the arrangement ensures that cybersecurity incidents can be addressed through a coordinated national response rather than by individual institutions working in isolation.

“We do not work in a silo, we do not work in a vacuum. We work with our partners,” he said.

Mr Awere-Kyere also appealed to the public to desist from making prank calls to the 292 cybersecurity hotline.

He explained that while frontline staff are trained to assess whether a report is genuine, prank calls consume limited resources and could delay assistance to legitimate victims.

“When they call, when it's a prank call, there's a legitimate victim who's also trying to get through but you are using limited state resources for your own entertainment,” he said.

He added that the CSA will continue to work with other national security institutions to address cyber-related threats and protect Ghana’s critical information infrastructure.

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