University of Nottingham cyberattack triggers CSA warning to Ghanaian universities

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has issued a strong warning to universities and other operators of Critical Information Infrastructure (CII) in Ghana to strengthen their cybersecurity systems and fully comply with the country's Directive for the Protection of Critical Information Infrastructure following a major cyberattack on the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom.

In a press release issued on June 16, 2026, the Authority said the recent breach at the UK institution serves as a stark reminder that no educational institution, regardless of its size, reputation or technological sophistication, is immune to cyber threats.

According to the CSA, the attack reportedly affected about 450,000 students and alumni, exposing sensitive data, including personal records, contact information, student identification details and financial information.

The Authority cautioned that although the incident occurred outside Ghana, the lessons are directly relevant to the country's educational sector and other critical sectors that increasingly rely on digital systems for their operations.

Wake-up call

The CSA stressed that Ghana's universities are undergoing rapid digital transformation, with online learning platforms, student information management systems, cloud computing services, digital payment solutions and international research collaborations becoming integral to academic administration.

While these technologies have improved efficiency and accessibility, they have also expanded the attack surface available to cybercriminals, making educational institutions attractive targets for cyberattacks.

"The question is therefore not whether Ghanaian universities or other critical sectors will be attacked but whether they are sufficiently prepared when an attack occurs," the Authority noted.

The warning comes amid growing concerns globally over cyberattacks targeting universities, government agencies, healthcare institutions and other organisations that hold large volumes of sensitive personal and financial information.

Directive on critical infrastructure

The CSA used the opportunity to remind institutions designated as operators of Critical Information Infrastructure to adhere strictly to the Directive for the Protection of CII, which was launched in October 2021.

The framework was developed to strengthen cybersecurity resilience across critical sectors and ensure that operators of essential digital systems implement adequate safeguards to protect national interests and essential services.

Under the directive, organisations are expected to establish robust cybersecurity governance structures, conduct regular risk assessments, implement effective security controls, report cybersecurity incidents promptly, undertake periodic audits and maintain strong incident response capabilities.

The Authority explained that these measures are designed to minimise both the likelihood and impact of cyberattacks while ensuring continuity of critical services.

Growing cyber threat landscape

The CSA noted that cyber threats continue to evolve in sophistication and scale, requiring organisations to adopt proactive rather than reactive security measures.

It said educational institutions in particular have become attractive targets because they store large volumes of personal data, financial records, research information and intellectual property.

The Authority also highlighted that the implications of cyberattacks extend beyond universities to other critical sectors such as healthcare, telecommunications and transportation, where disruptions could have serious consequences for national development and public safety.

Call for preparedness

The Authority urged universities and other operators of critical systems to review their cybersecurity frameworks, strengthen internal controls and ensure full compliance with national cybersecurity regulations.

It reiterated its commitment to supporting institutions in building resilient digital ecosystems capable of withstanding increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

The release concluded with a call for greater vigilance and preparedness, warning that strong cybersecurity practices remain essential to protecting Ghana's growing digital economy and safeguarding sensitive information from malicious actors.

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