Gov’t inherited active flood control projects but has slowed implementation – Ahiagbah

The Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has questioned the pace of implementation of flood mitigation projects inherited by the current administration, arguing that the government received ongoing infrastructure projects and secured financing aimed at reducing flooding in Accra.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, June 30, Mr Ahiagbah contended that contrary to suggestions that little had been done before 2025, the Akufo-Addo–Bawumia administration had already initiated several major flood-control interventions.

He said the projects were backed by international financing and supported by active contractors before the change of government.

According to him, works including the dredging of the Odaw River, drainage construction in Achimota-Abofu and South Kaneshie, the Busia Highway drainage project and flood protection works at Atomic East had either commenced or reached advanced stages before the NPP exited office.

He added that the government also secured an additional US$150 million in 2024 to sustain the implementation of the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development Project (GARID), even after adjustments made during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Ahiagbah argued that the incoming administration inherited more than funding, saying it also received detailed engineering designs, procurement processes and implementation plans for future projects, including the Atomic East and Atomic West Detention Ponds, which he described as a major intervention designed to reduce downstream flooding across large sections of Accra.

"The current government did not inherit a void. It inherited momentum, secured financing, had active contractors, and a clear plan in motion," he stated.

He therefore called on the government to explain why, in his view, many of the inherited projects appear to have slowed since January 2025. "What Ghanaians deserve now is honesty about what has happened since," Mr Ahiagbah wrote.

"A government that inherits solutions and allows them to stagnate cannot blame its predecessor for failing to build on the momentum and the legacies it inherited. The NPP built momentum around addressing Accra's flooding crisis. Ghanaians are entitled to know why the projects are now stalled."

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