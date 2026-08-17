Ahafo Minister cuts sod for 24-hour market project in Tano North  

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ahafo Regional Minister, Mrs Charity Gardiner, has cut the sod for the construction of a 24-hour market project at Duayaw Nkwanta in the Tano North Municipality of the region.
Speaking at a ceremony, she explained that the project would create job opportunities, enhance economic activities, and ultimately improve the livelihoods of the people.
Mrs Gardiner thanked the Duayaw-Nkwanta Traditional Council for releasing land for the project, and for their support towards the development.
The Tano North Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Pius Sampson Opoku, said the market project was just one of the numerous development projects being executed by the government in the municipality.
He commended the government for establishing a Fire Service Training School at Duayaw-Nkwanta, which he added had provided an opportunity for the interested youth to acquire employment in the formal sector.
The Tano North Municipal Development Planning Officer, Mr Samuel Essuman, explained that the market project contained a creche, clinic, restaurant, fire and police post as well as a banking hall and standard washrooms.
Mr Emmanuel Addison Essuman, the Project Manager for Nielz Construction Limited, the contractor executing the project, said that with the cooperation of the people, the project would be completed within 18 months.
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