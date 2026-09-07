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Cybersecurity Authority responds to 3,363 incidents in six months – Sam George

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  7 September 2026 11:46am
Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George
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The Cyber Security Authority’s CERT-GH responded to 3,363 cybersecurity incidents between January and June 2026, Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George has disclosed.

He said the figure underscored the growing importance of strengthening Ghana’s digital security systems as more citizens, businesses and public institutions rely on digital platforms.

Speaking on Monday, September 7, at the Government Accountability Series at the Jubilee House in Accra, Mr George said vulnerability assessments had also been completed for 25 Critical Information Infrastructure institutions in sectors including education, health, public administration, security and utilities.

He said government had also expanded efforts to build capacity in the cybersecurity sector, with 479 Cybersecurity Service Providers, 116 Establishments and 2,685 Professionals licensed or accredited since the beginning of the year.

“A digital nation must also be a safe and well-governed one,” Mr George said.

The Minister disclosed that more than 84,000 children and young people, 427 university ICT leaders and approximately 8,800 citizens had received cybersecurity awareness training during the period.

He said the newly operationalised Ghana Cybersecurity Industry Forum had already attracted more than 300 registered members, while the Data Protection Commission recorded a 51.5 per cent increase in regulatory activity and a 98.4 per cent rise in newly registered data controllers during the first half of the year.

Mr George said government was also pursuing legislative reforms, with reviews of 15 pieces of ICT legislation under the Ghana Digital Acceleration Project and stakeholder consultations completed on 10 priority Bills.

The Minister added that the Legislative Instrument on SIM registration had been passed by Parliament, with the regulator expected to begin biometrically verified SIM registration before the end of 2026.

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