Sam George launches AI, robotics bootcamp for 100 young Ghanaians

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has reaffirmed government’s commitment to exposing young Ghanaians to emerging technologies as part of efforts to prepare them for an increasingly digital economy.
The minister made the commitment in a statement delivered on his behalf by the Director for Innovations at the opening of a five-day AI and Robotics Summer Bootcamp, which has brought together 100 students from 19 schools.
The programme is designed to provide participants with practical experience in Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, coding and other emerging technologies.
Participants have been grouped according to age and grade level to ensure that the training is suited to their developmental needs. Learners aged 6–8 are in the Foundation cohort, those aged 9–11 in the Junior cohort, 12–14 in the Intermediate cohort, and students aged 15–18 in the Senior cohort.
The approach ranges from visual and block-based activities for younger learners to robotics, programming, independent design and advanced problem-solving for older participants.
Mr George said the hands-on nature of the bootcamp would allow the students to experiment, develop projects and apply their knowledge to real-life challenges.
He noted that the rapid advancement of AI, robotics and automation was reshaping businesses, economies and the world of work, making early exposure to such skills increasingly important.
The minister said the initiative complements government’s digital skills development agenda and supports the objectives of Ghana’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy.
He urged the participants to approach the programme with “curiosity, discipline and an open mind”, while encouraging parents, teachers, facilitators and partners to continue supporting the young innovators beyond the bootcamp to help turn their newly acquired skills into meaningful opportunities.
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