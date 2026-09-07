Government to deploy sovereign virtual platform for secure high-level meetings – Nana Oye Bampoe Addo

The government is working to deploy a sovereign, government-owned virtual meeting platform to facilitate secure high-level operations and improve coordination among government officials across the country.

Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration), Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, disclosed this at HR CAFÉ 2026, held at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC).

She said the initiative, being pursued under the leadership of the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, formed part of efforts to leverage modern technology to make government operations more efficient.

According to her, the platform would provide a secure environment for executive-level virtual meetings and enable senior government officials to engage with counterparts across the country without the need for physical travel.

“It’s a sovereign, government-owned platform for executive-level virtual operations and offers a secure environment for high-level virtual meetings,” she said.

Nana Oye Bampoe Addo said the platform could, for instance, enable the Chief of Staff to hold virtual meetings with more than 200 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) from his office.

“So the Chief of Staff can sit in his office and have virtual meetings with the 200-plus MMDCEs, the District Chief Executives, without them moving from their desks,” she said.

She said the initiative was part of broader efforts to strengthen coordination among ministries, departments and agencies through technology while reducing the need for physical meetings and travel.

Digital governance guidelines

Nana Oye Bampoe Addo also disclosed that the government had undertaken a technical review of its digital governance and website guidelines.

She said the review was being led by the Director for Research at the Office of the President, Juliana, in collaboration with the Minister responsible for Communications.

The government, she added, would launch social media and digital governance guidelines for government institutions and political appointees to establish clearer standards for their official use of digital platforms.

“We want to set clear standards for official conduct online,” she said.

The measures form part of the government’s broader efforts to modernise public administration, strengthen coordination and improve the use of technology in government operations.

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