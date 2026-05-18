Tano North NCCE sensitises Techire SHS students on corruption, rule of law

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has sensitised students of Techire Senior High School in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region on corruption and the rule of law.
Speaking at the event, Mr Joseph Oduro-Buabeng, Tano North Municipal Director of the NCCE, urged the students to be disciplined, punctual and time-conscious, stressing that these values are critical to personal success and national development.
He explained that the programme was aimed at inculcating in the youth the values of integrity and patriotism, and encouraged them to respect authority, protect public property and avoid acts of lawlessness.
“Time is a priceless commodity in the life of every successful person, in human activity and development,” he told the students.
Mr Victor Osei, Tano North Municipal Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), took the students through topics such as conflict of interest, accountability, influence peddling and ethical leadership.
The programme, organised by the Municipal Directorate of the NCCE, was supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, the European Union (EU), and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).
Some of the students commended the NCCE for the initiative, describing it as insightful and expressed hope that similar programmes would be organised regularly to deepen their understanding of civic responsibilities and rights.
Latest Stories
-
Mining, ownership and development: The questions we must honestly ask ourselves
41 minutes
-
Franklin Cudjoe urges discipline in implementation of IMF PCI programme
48 minutes
-
Northern Region NPP office project: Afoko donates 400 bags of cement and GH¢30,000
51 minutes
-
Mpraeso MP donates GH₵50k to market women after relocation concerns
54 minutes
-
Yeji Traditional Council to relocate residents for 24-hour economy market project
56 minutes
-
Haruna Mohammed defends Wontumi over Exim Bank loan Charges
60 minutes
-
Gov’t commits to fully recapitalising Bank of Ghana by 2032
1 hour
-
NAIMOS cracks down on illegal mining, arrests Chinese national on Offin River
1 hour
-
FDA explains why banned Turkey Tail still finds its way onto Ghanaian markets
1 hour
-
Lawrence Tetteh urges united action to drive sustainable national transformation
1 hour
-
Lordina Mahama assures Makola traders of fair process in redevelopment exercise
1 hour
-
Afenyo-Markin condemns Abronye DC’s detention as ‘constitutional wrong’
1 hour
-
Journalists trained on UPR reporting ahead of Ghana’s 2027 Review
1 hour
-
TVET isn’t a reserve for the academically dumb – Director
2 hours
-
Ghana seeks $53.3bn to implement 10-year climate action plan
2 hours