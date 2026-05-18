National

Tano North NCCE sensitises Techire SHS students on corruption, rule of law

Source: GNA  
  18 May 2026 5:24am
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The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has sensitised students of Techire Senior High School in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region on corruption and the rule of law.

Speaking at the event, Mr Joseph Oduro-Buabeng, Tano North Municipal Director of the NCCE, urged the students to be disciplined, punctual and time-conscious, stressing that these values are critical to personal success and national development.

He explained that the programme was aimed at inculcating in the youth the values of integrity and patriotism, and encouraged them to respect authority, protect public property and avoid acts of lawlessness.

“Time is a priceless commodity in the life of every successful person, in human activity and development,” he told the students.

Mr Victor Osei, Tano North Municipal Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), took the students through topics such as conflict of interest, accountability, influence peddling and ethical leadership.

The programme, organised by the Municipal Directorate of the NCCE, was supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, the European Union (EU), and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

Some of the students commended the NCCE for the initiative, describing it as insightful and expressed hope that similar programmes would be organised regularly to deepen their understanding of civic responsibilities and rights.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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