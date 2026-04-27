NCCE sensitises Pope John SHS students on corruption, rule of law

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The New Juaben North Municipal Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has engaged students of Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary on the rule of law and the fight against corruption to deepen their civic knowledge.
The engagement focused on influence peddling and abuse of office, conflict of interest in public and institutional decision-making, as well as the rule of law and ethical leadership standards.
The programme, dubbed “Civic Engagement on the Rule of Law and the Fight against Corruption,” forms part of the Participation, Accountability, and Integrity for a Resilient Democracy (PAIRED) project.
It is supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), the European Union, the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit.
In her keynote address, Ms Ophelia Nana Yaa Ankrah, Eastern Regional Director of the NCCE, stated that civic education must be purposeful and practical, linking values to everyday life.
She cautioned students against minor acts of dishonesty, such as examination malpractice, “suitcase-cutting,” and the use of dubious means to succeed, describing them as early signs of corruption.
“Your character matters; uphold honesty even when no one is watching. Ghana’s fight against corruption needs everyone’s participation,” she said.
Ms Juliet Yeboah Simpey, New Juaben North Municipal Director of the NCCE, explained that influence peddling involved using personal connections to gain preferential treatment, while abuse of office referred to the use of one’s position to harass, manipulate, or coerce others into illegal or immoral acts.
She urged students to remain disciplined and report any wrongdoing to school authorities or the Ghana Police Service.
Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Samuel Adu, Staff Instructor at the Eastern Regional Police Training School, defined the rule of law as the principle that all individuals, leaders, and institutions are subject to and accountable under laws that are fairly applied, equally enforced, and independently adjudicated.
He noted that a nation free from corruption is built by citizens who respect the law and leaders who adhere to ethical standards.
Madam Hannah Morrison, New Juaben North Municipal Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, advised that public officials must make decisions solely on merit without seeking personal gain.
Mr Abraham Ayivi, Assistant Head of Academics at Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary, expressed gratitude to the NCCE for equipping students with knowledge to become responsible future leaders.
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