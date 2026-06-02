NCCE engages students of Salaga Technical Institute on rule of law, anti-corruption

The East Gonja Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has engaged members of the Civic Education Club (CEC) and students of Salaga Technical Institute on the rule of law and the fight against corruption.

The day’s event, held at Salaga, formed part of efforts by the NCCE to promote integrity and ethical leadership amongst young people.

It was organised with support from the European Union and German Development Cooperation, and attended by over 140 participants including CEC members, students, teachers, representatives of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), media practitioners amongst others.

Mr Abdul-Latif Iddrisu, East Gonja Municipal Director of NCCE, speaking during the event, said it was to educate students on ethical values, responsible leadership, integrity, accountability and the dangers of corruption.

He said it was also to shape students into responsible citizens and future leaders capable of promoting transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct in society.

He said corruption continued to undermine national development and weaken public confidence in public institutions, making it imperative to educate young people on the need to uphold high moral standards.

Mr Moses Ikunjon, East Gonja Municipal Officer of CHRAJ, who was a facilitator, educated participants on ethical values emphasizing the importance of honesty, fairness, discipline, respect and patriotism in both public and private life.

He encouraged students to cultivate responsible leadership qualities including transparency, selflessness, commitment, and a strong sense of service to others.

On integrity and accountability, he urged participants to uphold truthfulness, accept responsibility for their actions, and promote trustworthiness in their leadership roles and everyday activities.

Addressing the issue of corruption, he highlighted its negative impact on national development, education, public institutions, and society.

He advised students to avoid corrupt practices such as cheating, bribery, favouritism and abuse of authority, saying such behaviours eroded public trust and hindered national progress.

The engagement featured an interactive session during which students asked questions, shared opinions, and discussed practical ways of promoting ethical behaviour and accountability within their schools and communities.

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