APL report finds corruption perception remains high among Ghanaians

A new report by policy think tank, Africa Policy Lens, has revealed that public perception of corruption remains widespread among Ghanaians, with concerns over accountability continuing to weigh heavily on trust in governance institutions.

The findings are contained in the maiden Governance Trust Barometer, which was unveiled in Accra on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

According to the report, perceptions of corruption emerged as the most significant negative factor among the governance indicators assessed nationwide.

Although the report noted that citizens still recognise Ghana’s democratic legitimacy and the existence of laws and institutions, it warned that confidence in governance continues to be undermined by doubts about accountability and enforcement.

“Widespread perceptions of corruption remain the single largest drag on overall trust,” the report stated.

The Barometer further indicated that many citizens believe accountability mechanisms are inconsistently applied, despite the presence of legal and institutional frameworks intended to promote transparency and good governance.

The report also highlighted growing dissatisfaction with government communication, pointing to concerns over transparency, clarity and responsiveness in the way public information is conveyed to citizens.

According to the findings, while many people feel they are able to express their opinions, they often do not believe their views influence decision-making.

“The system allows participation but does not consistently translate it into influence,” the report noted. The Government Communication Index recorded a score of 44.2 out of 100, reflecting what the think tank described as weak public confidence in official communication and citizen engagement processes.

Africa Policy Lens explained that the Governance Trust Barometer is designed to provide a citizen-centred assessment of governance quality by capturing how ordinary people experience state institutions, accountability and democratic participation in practice.

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