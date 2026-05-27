Gov’t will always protect and support Ghanaians abroad – Ablakwa

Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has assured Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa that the government will continue to protect and support citizens wherever they may be in the world.

This follows the government’s promise to evacuate any Ghanaian living in South Africa who wishes to return home amid xenophobic attacks in the Southern African nation.

Speaking to the first batch of about 300 evacuees after they arrived in Ghana, the minister said the administration of President John Dramani Mahama remains committed to safeguarding the dignity and welfare of all Ghanaians abroad.

“Indeed, the Mahama administration is demonstrating that wherever Ghanaians are, we will make sure you are protected, your dignity is respected, and we will go to the length of this world to bring you back home safely,” Mr Ablakwa stated during a welcome ceremony held for the returnees.

The minister explained that the government had put together a comprehensive support package to help the evacuees settle back into life in Ghana. According to him, medical personnel and mental health professionals were on hand to provide immediate care and counselling.

“Today’s welcome ceremony is fully packed. You are going to receive psychosocial support. We have psychologists, medical doctors, and nurses here to take care of you,” he said.

Mr Ablakwa also announced that President Mahama had directed that all evacuees receive two forms of financial support.

The first, he said, would cover transportation costs to help them travel to their homes or reconnect with family members. The second would be a reintegration allowance aimed at helping them rebuild their lives.

“There will be a transportation allowance to wherever you live, wherever your homes are, and then there will be a reintegration allowance, a special package to help you put your lives back on track,” he added.

The Foreign Affairs Minister used the occasion to send what he described as a strong message that the government values every Ghanaian citizen, regardless of where they may be living.

“Ghanaians have a caring government. Ghanaians are valued, loved, and cherished. If anybody thinks Ghanaians are abandoned or nobody cares about them, they are mistaken,” he said.

Mr Ablakwa further encouraged the returnees not to lose hope despite their difficult experiences. He urged them to remain optimistic and trust that better opportunities lie ahead.

“We do not want any of you to feel broken-hearted or depressed. Have confidence that the Almighty has better plans for you,” he said.

He also disclosed that the government plans to include the evacuees in several upcoming social intervention programmes under the Mahama administration.

These include the proposed 24-hour economy initiative, the Women’s Development Bank, and other employment and support programmes expected to be rolled out in the coming months.

According to the minister, officials have been instructed to register all evacuees so they can benefit from these interventions and regain stability.

“All of these social interventions, you are going to benefit so that you can all be back on your feet and become better and greater than you have ever been,” he said.

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