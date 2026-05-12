Man caught in xenophobia storm in SA lands job offer from Ibrahim Mahama

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Anani Quashie, has disclosed that businessman Ibrahim Mahama has offered employment to returnee Emmanuel Akowuah Asamoah.

Mr Asamoah returned to Ghana on May 5 after appearing in a viral video linked to recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Speaking on PM Express on Monday, Mr Quashie said the returnee has already begun the reintegration process.

“Since his arrival, he’s been reintegrated, and we discussed what he wants to do and how he wants to do it.”

He revealed that Ibrahim Mahama stepped in after discussions on how best to support Mr Asamoah.

“Fortunately, Mr Ibrahim Mahama has decided to offer him employment, which he has gladly accepted.”

According to the High Commissioner, the businessman wants the returnee’s story to inspire other Ghanaians facing hardship abroad.

“But Mr Ibrahim indicated to him that he wants him to be an ambassador so that other Ghanaians in other countries can look up to him and say, when they sacked him from one country, he got back to Ghana, and he was helped, and was able to make a meaning to his life.”

Mr Quashie said Mr Asamoah had been working in a salon in South Africa before the attacks.

Asked how that experience fits into Ibrahim Mahama’s businesses, he explained that the returnee had skills beyond salon work.

“He has told us the other things that he’s able to do, and Ibrahim Mahama thinks that there are other things that he can also help him do.”

The High Commissioner said government is now preparing for a wider voluntary repatriation exercise as fears grow among Ghanaians living in South Africa.

“After this evening, we have close to about 200 and something people who want to come back home.”

He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has directed the mission to begin preparations immediately.

“Those who don’t have a passport, we need to get them travel certificates. The ministry is going to take up the cost so that we ensure that we bring them back home.”

Mr Quashie said the government’s priority is to ensure no Ghanaian is abandoned in dangerous conditions abroad.

“We don’t want to leave any Ghanaian at the mercy of any other national. Ghanaians are valued in Ghana.”

He added that the number of people seeking repatriation is expected to rise.

“There are a lot of Ghanaians… close to about 20,000 Ghanaians living in South Africa.”

According to him, many have lost businesses and livelihoods following repeated xenophobic attacks and now want a chance to rebuild their lives back home.

“So they are saying that this time around, they want to come home and start life all over.”

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