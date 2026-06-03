Minority criticises Ablakwa over ‘PR spectacle’ around evacuation of Ghanaians from South Africa

The Minority in Parliament has criticised the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, over what it describes as excessive publicity surrounding the evacuation of Ghanaians from South Africa, urging the government to focus on providing relief to citizens still stranded there.

The comments by the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, follow the reception organised at the Accra International Airport for the first group of 297 evacuees who arrived from South Africa. Another batch of evacuees is expected in the coming days.

Speaking on the matter, Mr Jinapor acknowledged the government's efforts to repatriate some Ghanaians but argued that attention should be directed towards addressing the challenges facing those who remain stranded.

“The minister for foreign affairs should focus on delivering, should focus on substantive work and pay less attention to public relations,” he said.

“PR is all well and good. Branding is all well and good. Communication and social media and all the ceremonies of welcoming people and singing are all fine. But at the end of the day, what people are looking out for, both our compatriots here in Ghana and those in South Africa, is that we get the job done.”

Mr Jinapor noted that Ghana has a long-standing record of evacuating citizens from conflict and crisis zones, citing previous operations undertaken during the civil wars in Liberia and Sierra Leone, as well as evacuations from Ukraine and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, previous governments successfully carried out large-scale evacuations without what he described as excessive publicity.

“During COVID-19, we evacuated almost 9,000 people, not 300 people. The number the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is jubilating about is 300 people. It is commendable that the ministry has been able to repatriate some Ghanaians, but as we speak, almost 1,500 Ghanaians are registered in South Africa and are desperate to return home,” he stated.

The Damongo MP also raised concerns over reports that the registration of Ghanaians seeking evacuation in South Africa has been suspended.

He questioned the reasons behind the suspension and called on the ministry to provide answers on the logistical challenges involved and the support available to affected citizens while they await evacuation.

“We have been told that the registration of Ghanaians in South Africa has been suspended. There are legitimate questions that have to be asked. Why has it been suspended? When will it resume? What logistical constraints have occasioned the suspension? What measures are being put in place to assist them while they remain in South Africa?” he asked.

Mr Jinapor maintained that while the first evacuation flight was welcome and deserving of commendation, the government's priority should be ensuring that all stranded Ghanaians receive the assistance they need.

“We should downplay the PR and the ceremonies a bit and focus on the substantive work and bring relief to Ghanaians in South Africa,” he added.

The evacuation exercise forms part of efforts by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to assist Ghanaian nationals affected by the escalating security situation in South Africa.

The government is expected to continue repatriation efforts as more affected citizens seek to return home.

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